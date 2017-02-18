Stephen Curry Says Isaiah Thomas Is Fun To Watch Unless You’re Trying To Guard Him

Share this:

The work Isaiah Thomas has been putting in with the Boston Celtics this season is turning heads all over the NBA, and that includes back-to-back MVP Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors star saw a lot more of Thomas when the 5-foot-9 point guard played for the Sacramento Kings for his first three NBA seasons, but Thomas has been a star since moving to Boston. The 28-year-old will play in his second straight All-Star Game Sunday after putting up 29.9 points per game and 6.3 assists to go with his fourth-quarter heroics.

And Curry has taken notice.

Steph Curry when asked about Isaiah Thomas on Friday at All-Star weekend … pic.twitter.com/BHLqzhy4S2 — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) February 18, 2017

That’s some high praise coming from one of the best players in the league.

Thomas is a reserve for Sunday’s game — the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving won the starting point guard job — but plenty of eyes will be on him when the Eastern Conference faces the West.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images