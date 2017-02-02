Terrell Davis Sees Tony Romo, Broncos Immediately Contending For Super Bowl

Share this:

HOUSTON — The Denver Broncos have been in this position before, with a roster worthy of championship contention but missing a vital piece at quarterback.

Things worked out well for them last time. The Broncos went out and got Peyton Manning, who led them to two Super Bowls, winning one.

Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis sees something similar occurring this offseason. Joining NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Super Bowl LI Radio Row, the NFL Network analyst predicted that Tony Romo would be wearing orange and blue next season.

Hear Davis’ reasons for his prediction in the video above.

