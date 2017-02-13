This Semi-Truck Fail Will Make You Afraid To Drive Through High Winds

Share this:

Extremely high winds and huge tractor-trailers both are nearly unstoppable forces, but what happens when the two square off? Well now we know, thanks to the proving ground that is Interstate 80 in Wyoming.

In the latest reminder of why wind advisories are no joke, a semi-truck driving near Elk Mountain, Wyoming tipped over and fell onto a highway patrol car, miraculously leaving no one injured, KGWN-TV reports. The dramatic scene was caught on video by a camera in a nearby patrol vehicle that was lucky to avoid its own destruction.

The ill-fated patrol car was empty at the time, as all troopers were outside assisting motorists involved in other crashes. And although the occupants of the truck emerged uninjured, they did get in some trouble.

The truck’s driver was cited for driving on the highway, which was closed to lightweight, high-profile vehicles due to the high winds, according to Patrol Lt. David Wagener. Wind gusts as high as 90 mph were recorded in the area, according to CBS News.

This is yet another example of why driving in inclement weather poses risks to everyone on the roads, not just yourself. But if you have no choice, at least follow our tips and guidelines on how to drive in stormy conditions.