Tom Brady Seems Pumped To Play Video Games Against Dwight Freeney On ‘Conan’

Tom Brady is relentless in his preparation for games, and Super Bowl LI obviously will be no exception. But even a guy like him could use a break once in a while.

Perhaps that’s why the New England Patriots quarterback agreed to make an appearance on “Conan,” facing off against Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney for the late-night television show’s “Clueless Gamer” segment.

The spot will feature the two NFL veterans attempting to play video games, and if the 2015 “Clueless Gamer” bit with Rob Gronkowski and Marshawn Lynch was any indication, it should be a good time.

Brady and Freeney gave us a sneak preview of the segment, which airs Thursday night at 11 p.m. ET on TBS.

Freeney, who lined up across from Brady for several seasons while with the Indianapolis Colts, recently admitted he can’t bring himself to hate the Patriots QB. We’ll see if that changes after Brady’s little jab here — or after the results of Super Bowl Sunday.

Either way, we hope TB12 is better on the joysticks than teammate Martellus Bennett.

