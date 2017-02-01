Tom Brady Won’t Comment On Donald Trump’s Policies, But Gisele Bundchen Will

Share this:

Tom Brady says he’s a good friend of President Donald Trump’s, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for his wife.

Trump signed an executive order Friday banning immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen to the United States, but travelers with valid visas and green cards wound up being caught in the crosshairs and were detained at airports across the country, sparking protests. And while Brady hasn’t commented on any of his friend’s policies, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, the New England Patriots quarterback’s wife, took to Instagram on Wednesday to support immigrants to the U.S.

Bundchen hails from Brazil, which means she’s an immigrant to the U.S., too. It’s unclear if she ‘s a U.S. citizen — she would have a green card at the very minimum for being married to an American citizen — but Forbes lists her citizenship as Brazilian.

It’s not the first time Bundchen has spoken out against the 45th president, either. A fan asked on Instagram around the election if she and Brady supported Trump, and Bundchen replied with an emphatic no.