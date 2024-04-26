After trading back three spots in the second round, the New England Patriots selected Ja’Lynn Polk with the No. 37 pick in 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded back with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected wide receiver Ladd McConkey 34th overall. In moving back, New England received LA’s fourth-round pick (No. 110) in exchange for its own fifth-round pick (No. 137).

A product of the Washington Huskies, Polk made up one of the nation’s best receiver groups along with first-round pick Rome Odunze (Chicago Bears) and Jalen McMillan. Polk recorded 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games last season.

Polk has been lauded for his size (6-foot-1, 203 pounds), toughness and ability to climb the ladder when the ball is in the air. He possesses inside-outside versatility and has the ability to play on the boundary, which the Patriots could use given their current makeup.

“He can carve out space near the boundary, catch with strong hands when contested and track and finish when he heads deep,” wrote NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein in Polk’s scouting profile.

“Polk’s speed proved slightly below average at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his other numbers were strong enough for him to receive consideration starting late on Day 2 of the draft.”

When the Patriots were on the clock, fellow wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was viewed as ESPN’s third-best player available, ahead of Polk. Polk was viewed as ESPN’s second-best receiver available. NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah viewed Polk as the sixth-best receiver entering the day, three of those players still on the board when New England made its selection.

The top tackle available, per ESPN, was Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher. Fisher was viewed as the 21st-best player available at the time.

Wide receivers were selected with each of the first two picks in the second round. The Buffalo Bills selected Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman at No. 33 before McConkey was drafted one pick later.

The addition of Polk gives the Patriots added depth in its receiver group. He now joins a depth chart including Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, K.J. Osborn and JuJu Smith-Shuster.