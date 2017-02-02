Torry Holt Sees Similarities Between Falcons, ‘The Greatest Show On Turf’

Share this:

HOUSTON — The Atlanta Falcons’ offense has been so good this season that pundits have compared it to the St. Louis Rams’ high-powered attack from 1999 through 2001 that became known as “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

So, is that comparison fair?

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt, who was a key member of those explosive St. Louis teams, told NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Thursday on Radio Row that he sees some similarities, although the comparison won’t be entirely accurate unless the Falcons defeat the New England Patriots this Sunday in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.

Check out the video above to hear more from Holt, who also discussed Tom Brady’s greatness and how the Patriots and Falcons stack up ahead of their upcoming showdown.