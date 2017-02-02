Radio Row

Troy Brown Marvels At Being Able To Spend Entire Career With Patriots

by on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 5:23PM
HOUSTON — With all due respect to Tom Brady, no one encapsulated what it meant to be a New England Patriot more than Troy Brown.

 

Originally working his way from an eighth-round draft pick to one of the most accomplish receivers in franchise history, Brown took pay cuts and even switched the defense over the course of his 15-year career. All of that was with the Patriots, making Brown a rarity in modern professional sports.

Brown joined NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Super Bowl LI Radio Row to talk about his longevity with the Patriots and what it’s like to catch passes from Brady.

