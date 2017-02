Share this:

The UConn women’s basketball team is the definition of a college sports powerhouse.

Geno Auriemma’s squad is aiming for its 100th consecutive win Monday night when it hosts No. 6 South Carolina in Storrs, Conn.

The Huskies are 24-0 on the season and haven’t lost since Nov. 17, 2014.

Here’s how to watch UConn-South Carolina online.

When: Monday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images