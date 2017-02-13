UConn Women’s Basketball Looks To Extend Winning Streak To 100 Vs. South Carolina

Share this:

History is the last remaining prey for the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team.

The Huskies will vie for their 100th consecutive win when they take on the Universtiy of South Carolina on Monday night at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. The game pits top-ranked UConn against the No. 6 Gamecocks in a game many expect will be the 24-0 Huskies’ toughest test before the NCAA Tournament.

UConn’s winning streak already represents a NCAA record, and reaching the century mark truly would be mind-boggling. The Huskies last loss came early in the 2014-15 season against No. 6 Stanford, and they hope their opponents’ ranking won’t become some sort of numerical hex in their effort to keep on winning.

South Carolina is 21-2, with its last loss coming on Jan. 30 against Tennessee.

The Gamecocks are 0-4 all-time against UConn, including a 66-54 loss on Feb. 8, 2016, in the teams’ last meeting.

Not much has changed since then, but the odometer on the Huskies’ winning streak could tick over Monday.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will broadcast the game, and WatchESPN will stream it live.

