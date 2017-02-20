UFC Fight Night Halifax Results: Derrick Lewis Crushes Travis Browne

Share this:

Tweet







Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night Halifax?

Check below to get the results from all the fights at the Scotiabank Centre on Sunday.

Main Event: Derrick Lewis defeats Travis Browne

While Lewis and Browne traded barbs in the first round, the second round and the match belonged to Lewis. After Lewis hit Browne with a devastating punch, Browne tried to make it until the end of the round. That didn’t happen.

Browne launched a hook at Lewis but whiffed and fell to the mat. That’s when Lewis pounced on him and unloaded a barrage of six straight punches to land the knockout at the 3:12 mark.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images