VCU Finds New Miracle Way To Win With Last-Second Foul On Inbounds

Share this:

Tweet







Virginia Commonwealth’s mascot is the Rams, but a four leaf clover might be a more representative choice after the way it won its last two games.

On Saturday, the Rams pulled a rabbit out of their hat thanks to St. Bonaventure, which was called for a technical foul after its fans prematurely rushed the court after the Bonnies made what they believed to be a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds. But there still was time on the clock, and VCU went on to win in overtime.

Now fast forward to Wednesday, when VCU once again was down by a point with 0.4 seconds left. It would have been tough for the Rams to inbound the pass from the other end of the court and get a good shot off in that time frame, but they never had to because George Washington was called for a foul.

VCU wins on a charge on an inbounds pass. pic.twitter.com/vZ6ubgmYDl — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 9, 2017

JeQuan Lewis made both free throws, which lifted the Rams to a 54-53 win.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images