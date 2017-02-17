Warriors Had (Another) Corny Photo Shoot, And Twitter Went In (Again)

Share this:

It’s good to be the Golden State Warriors right now.

The team made it to the NBA Finals the last two seasons, winning the first one, and still has the best record in the league this season at 47-9. The Dubs look nearly unstoppable after adding free agent Kevin Durant this past offseason and remain the team to beat in the West.

But that will never stop them from getting roasted on Twitter.

The Warriors went through it last season when they partook in a cheesy fashion shoot, and now they’re getting burned left and right for their latest shoot for the NBA All-Star Game. Just take a look at the photos for yourself.

Golden State apparently had no idea what it was setting its players up for by posting those.

When Uncle Phil leaves and you're the only Warrior left pic.twitter.com/2Ja4JBT9b9 — SARK MANDRITTER (@iamHectorDiaz) February 17, 2017

Warriors gonna lose the Finals on a goal line interception this year. pic.twitter.com/nsicdrZnh1 — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) February 17, 2017

"Yeah, making 3s is cool. But you know what's even cooler? Practicing abstinence" pic.twitter.com/OOTRg6OWnN — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) February 17, 2017

"If your friends are trying to get you to smoke cigarettes, they're not your friends." pic.twitter.com/KeqYXG4k7H — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) February 17, 2017

"I thought shingles was a disease only old folks got." pic.twitter.com/WfiE963iUj — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) February 17, 2017

"I don't smoke weed, I smoke clowns like you on the bball court." (📷: @Warriors) pic.twitter.com/mnWGie2PhD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 17, 2017

NOTHING'S FINE I'M TORN

I'M ALL OUT OF FAITH

THIS HOW I FEEL

I'M COLD AND I AM SHAMED

LYING NA pic.twitter.com/PVy4AIwjrB — Steve McPherson (@steventurous) February 17, 2017

OK, OK, you get the point.

The Warriors likely aren’t too concerned, as their four All-Stars are the most of any team. But perhaps they should ditch the J.C. Penney look for their next photo shoot.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images