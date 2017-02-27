Watch Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Throw Down An Impressive Windmill Dunk

Share this:

Every time you watch Isaiah Thomas play basketball, it’s hard to believe your eyes.

The Boston Celtics’ All-Star guard, at just 5-foot-9, is second in the NBA in scoring this season, averaging 29.7 points per game.

Thomas’ torrid scoring pace is hard to believe in itself, but you’d never believe that IT could throw down a dunk, right?

Well, Thomas defied the odds yet again. The NBA MVP candidate took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a video of himself executing a pretty impressive windmill dunk.

Don’t believe it? Check it out for yourself.

I still got it! Lol A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Thomas might have posted the video to make up for his embarrassing missed dunk at the NBA All-Star Game earlier this month.

While Thomas’ windmill slam certainly was impressive, we have a feeling we won’t see him rocking the rim during an actual game.

