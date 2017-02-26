Watch Nate Robinson Literally Dribble Through 7-Foot-3 Player’s Legs In NBA D-League

Share this:

Nate Robinson is still playing basketball in the NBA D-League and he did something Saturday that normally is reserved for elementary school playgrounds.

He dribbled through another player’s legs. Not just the ball, Robinson and the ball went through another player’s legs.

The other player, Edy Tavares, is 7-foot-3 and came over to trap the 5-foot-9 Robinson which didn’t go entirely how he planned.

Take a look at Robinson’s ridiculous move.

Edy Tavares came over to set up a trap, and Nate Robinson dribbled through his legs. pic.twitter.com/CCdIQvomft — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) February 26, 2017

Nate Robinson dribbled — like Nate Robinson literally took himself and the ball and an active dribble — through the legs of Edy Tavares. pic.twitter.com/TvFuEuyjgh — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) February 26, 2017

Robinson, 32, played two games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season but has not seen an NBA court this year.

We sure hope Robinson gets one last shot at the NBA.

