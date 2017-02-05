Super Bowl

What Does A Beer Cost At The Super Bowl? Hefty Price Likely Won’t Shock You

by on Sun, Feb 5, 2017 at 4:56PM
11,534

HOUSTON — Fans always can expect big prices for beer at professional sporting events. But everything is bigger at the Super Bowl, and this year is no different.

Fans can buy a beer for no less than $12 at NRG Stadium as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons fight for the championship.

If beer isn’t your thing, how about a large margarita to watch down all that food you’ve stuffed in your gourd?

That’s just the price to pay to attend the world’s biggest sporting event.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN