What Does A Beer Cost At The Super Bowl? Hefty Price Likely Won’t Shock You

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — Fans always can expect big prices for beer at professional sporting events. But everything is bigger at the Super Bowl, and this year is no different.

Fans can buy a beer for no less than $12 at NRG Stadium as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons fight for the championship.

What does a beer cost at #SuperBowl ? $12 is the cheapest I found. $26 with nachos. pic.twitter.com/yGMuRiX6vV — Justin Hathaway (@NFLNewshound) February 5, 2017

You'd have to drop a full paycheck to get loaded at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/N4QDoBBPJJ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 5, 2017

If beer isn’t your thing, how about a large margarita to watch down all that food you’ve stuffed in your gourd?

A margarita yard goes for $18 at #SuperBowl , so why not pony up $7 more for the party yard combo with peanuts! pic.twitter.com/QRPN3aFuon — Justin Hathaway (@NFLNewshound) February 5, 2017

That’s just the price to pay to attend the world’s biggest sporting event.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images