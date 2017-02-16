Will Patriots Trade Jimmy Garoppolo This Offseason? ESPN Experts Disagree

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots have a decision to make with Jimmy Garoppolo. Do they trade him this offseason or keep him around as Tom Brady’s backup for another season, knowing full well they could lose him for nothing when he hits free agency in 2018?

ESPN insiders Ed Werder and Adam Schefter fall on opposite sides of that debate.

Werder speculated Thursday, citing sources inside the Patriots organization, that Garoppolo would not be dealt before the start of the 2017 season.

Based on what I heard from people inside #Patriots at SB and those familiar with their approach, I'm not expecting @JimmyG_10 to be traded — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 16, 2017

Speaking on “Mike & Mike” on Thursday morning, Schefter said he’d heard similar rumblings. However, he believes a team will make an offer for Garoppolo that’s too good for the Patriots to refuse.

“There are different people in the Patriots organization that have different schools of thought there,” Schefter said, via ESPN.com. “I talked to one person a month ago who said he would be floored if they trade Jimmy Garoppolo. (But) I just think there’s going to be too much interest, and somebody’s eventually going to offer enough to pry him loose.”

He added: “There are enough teams out there with a need at the quarterback position, and there just aren’t a lot of quarterbacks out there that … I think there will be calls. And it’ll be up to some team to convince the Patriots to offer enough to want to part ways with him.”

Schefter named the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns as two teams that could make a run at Garoppolo. The San Francisco 49ers also are rumored to have interest in the 25-year-old quarterback.

Garoppolo started two games during Brady’s Deflategate suspension, completing 42 of 59 passes for 496 yards and four touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images