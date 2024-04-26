If the New England Patriots want to add a wide receiver to their roster Friday night, they might have to go in another direction than a trade for San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

Both Samuel and teammate Brandon Aiyuk have been included in trade speculation after San Francisco drafted receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

One report stated the Niners had trade talks centering on both Samuel and Aiyuk throughout the first round. Another report Thursday night said it was more likely Samuel would be traded than Aiyuk.

Well, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported about 90 minutes before the start of the third round that it was “highly unlikely” Samuel would be traded to either the Buffalo Bills or Patriots.

Buffalo (No. 33) and New England (No. 34) possess the first two picks in the second round, respectively.

Schultz’s report name-dropping the Bills and Patriots came a few hours after Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi reported the two AFC East foes were thought to be among teams bidding for Samuel. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson on Friday morning also reported the Patriots were in talks for Samuel.

Perhaps it’s Aiyuk who is more likely to be traded, after all. Aiyuk, who was in trade speculation weeks before the NFL draft, is set to play the 2024 campaign on his fifth-year option. Aiyuk has expressed publicly he is willing to play elsewhere if he does not receive a contract he feels he deserves.