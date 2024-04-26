The Patriots won’t have to wait long before they’re on the clock Friday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re looking to make a pick at No. 34.

New England is still open for business, after all.

The Bills now hold the No. 33 pick after trading out of the first round Thursday, and have “already received calls” from teams considering trading up, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Buffalo jumped multiple rounds with its two trades on Day 1, and might just be looking to acquire more picks on Day 2. Rapoport also reported that “plenty of calls” have been made behind Buffalo, which is directly where New England sits.

Patriots head executive Eliot Wolf has made it abundantly clear that he’s looking to move around the draft board, both leading up to the weekend and after sticking at No. 3 and selecting Drake Maye.

“We have seven more picks, and we’ll probably move around a little bit and hopefully acquire some more picks,” Wolf said Thursday.

Could their first trade come as early as No. 34?