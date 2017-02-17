Wyc Grousbeck Offers Interesting Look Into Celtics’ Plan For Nets Pick

Share this:

If the ping pong balls (finally) go the Boston Celtics’ way this season, they could end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

But the fact is nobody knows where the C’s first-round draft swap with the Brooklyn Nets will end up until the lottery takes place. That means if they use the pick in a deal before the Feb. 23 trade deadline, they’ll do so without knowing the full value and potential of the asset, as Celtics managing partner Wyc Grousbeck pointed out Thursday in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”

As you heard in that clip, the Celtics have assets outside the Nets pick to make deals, including a slew of other draft picks and young players. And don’t forget they reportedly turned down using the Brooklyn pick in a deal for Jimmy Butler.

But you never know when it comes to “Trader Danny” Ainge.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images