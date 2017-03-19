2017 NASCAR Phoenix Stream: Watch Camping World 500 Race Online

Share this:

After an eventful weekend in Las Vegas, The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is heading from one desert to another.

Sunday’s Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway marks the fourth race of the season, as well as a return to Arizona’s capital for Kevin Harvick, who won the race in three consecutive years.

Hopefully things won’t be as emotional in Phoenix as they were in Las Vegas, but as always, expect the unexpected.

Here’s how to watch the Camping World 500 online.

When: Sunday, March 19, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

