Alex Rodriguez Puts History With Red Sox Aside In Making World Series Pick

Alex Rodriguez isn’t well-liked in Boston, but that didn’t stop the former major league slugger from picking the Red Sox to represent the American League in the 2017 World Series.

Rodriguez, who drew the ire of Boston fans throughout his lengthy stint with the New York Yankees, predicted as part of FOX’s Major League Baseball coverage leading up to Opening Day that the Red Sox will play the Washington Nationals in this year’s Fall Classic.

“I like Nationals against the Red Sox,” Rodriguez said, per FOXSports.com. “The Nationals have a hell of a twosome with Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, and (the Red Sox) have a tremendous threesome with (Chris) Sale, (Rick) Porcello and David Price.”

Rodriguez recently joined FOX Sports as a full-time MLB analyst and feature reporter after doing some studio work with the network during the 2016 postseason. The 14-time All-Star (and admitted steroid user) made his 2017 World Series pick alongside former big leaguers Pete Rose and Frank Thomas, both of whom think the Chicago Cubs will face the Cleveland Indians in a rematch of the 2016 Fall Classic that lasted seven games and concluded with the Cubbies ending a 108-year championship drought.

