Arkansas’ New Law Makes It Legal To Carry Concealed Guns At Sports Events

Yeah, this doesn’t seem like a very good idea.
Depending on where you stand on the political spectrum, you’re either happy, upset or indifferent about Arkansas expanding where people can carry concealed guns in the state, which was made official Wednesday with Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s signature.
You can read more about how this law and the politics surrounding it here, but there is one side effect that directly impacts sports in the state. And it sure seems like a potential troubling one.
The new law allows concealed guns at state colleges, some bars and government buildings, according to The Associated Press, and, as Democratic Rep. Greg Leding pointed out, that includes sports events at the University of Arkansas and other public universities in the state.
“People like to have a good time before the game, during the game, people get emotional and angry during the game,” Leding told the AP. “I think the idea of introducing loaded weapons into those situations is just ridiculous.”
The law goes into effect Sept. 1, but the AP says “residents likely won’t be allowed to carry concealed weapons into the expanded locations until early next year.”
Yup, right in the middle of the Razorbacks’ winter sports.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports Images
