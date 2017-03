Share this:

Two of the Premier League’s top teams clash Saturday when Arsenal hosts Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners lost to the Reds 4-3 in the first game of the season, but Arsenal enters this match one point ahead of Liverpool in fourth place in the standings.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal-Liverpool online.

When: Saturday, March 4, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images