Batmobile’s New Weapon Upgrades Have It Looking Ready For Warfare

We don’t know much about the forthcoming “Justice League” movie. But if the Batmobile offers any indication, Gotham City is going to look like quite the battleground. Or, Bruce Wayne has developed a serious disdain for jaywalkers.

Zack Synder, director of “Justice League” as well as “Batman v Superman,” posted a photo to his Vero account Sunday of the upgraded Batmobile, and it’s safe to say firepower won’t be an issue for Batman.

The advanced weaponry on the vehicle’s hood should keep Batman, who’s never really had issues with resources, quiet for the time being.

“Upgrades… what are you worried about Wayne,” Snyder wrote in the photo’s caption, via CNET.

Say what you want about the direction Snyder’s taken the Batman franchise, but the upgrades are pretty cool. If you ask us, however, they pale in comparison to what Lego has done with the Batmobile lately.

