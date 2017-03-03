Bernie Sanders Will March With Nissan Workers Fighting To Unionize

Share this:

Tweet







Nissan employees in Mississippi are still fighting to unionize in the hopes of better working conditions, and they now have a new ally on Capitol Hill.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, is joining workers of Nissan’s Canton, Miss., plant in the fight for better working conditions.

The plant’s staff started protesting in January, claiming Nissan provides unsafe working conditions, pays employees less than other manufacturers and attempts to intimidate workers to not unionize.

The United Automobile Workers tweeted Friday to promote “The March on Mississippi,” a demonstration on March 4 that will be broadcast live online. In the tweet, the UAW noted Sanders will be among those in attendance.

Think workers should be able to report injuries w/out fear? Join us in telling Nissan to do better! #MarchOn https://t.co/RswwC7yFcM pic.twitter.com/QJgAXwdhNB — UAW (@UAW) March 3, 2017

Sanders’ staff also has been promoting the event on his Twitter account, posting a video of his meeting with some of the Canton staff. In the video, some of the workers outline summarize exactly what employees are dealing with at the plant.

I am proud to join the fight to give Nissan workers in Mississippi the justice, dignity and the right to join a union that they deserve. pic.twitter.com/3q4EoWXXKy — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 3, 2017

As one of the people in the video noted, not all of Nissan’s U.S. plants are unionized. Apparently, the Canton plant is one of the last in the country.

Thumbnail photo via Nissan