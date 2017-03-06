Bill Belichick Explains Why Colts Fans Are Nice To Him At NFL Combine

Share this:

You may have heard that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick stopped by the NFL Network booth during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday.

Belichick chatted with former player turned NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest, and the two went back and forth trading memories until Belichick brought up a play that McGinest made against the Indianapolis Colts in 2003, and the former linebacker noted why he doesn’t bring those stories up in Indianapolis — where the combine is being held.

“Coach, you know when I talk about those Colts stories here, the service becomes a little slower, I don’t get my room made up as fast,” McGinest said, per CBS Sports’ Will Brinson. “It’s not a warm welcome, so I don’t tell those stories when I’m here.”

But, Belichick then went on to explain that he’s received a warmer welcome in Indianapolis ever since he decided to go for it on 4th-and-2, deep in his own territory with the Patriots leading the Colts by six in a 2009 game.

“When I came to Indianapolis, they, everything, threw stuff at me, yelled at me and everything else,” Belichick said. “Then when I went on it for 4th-and-1 and got stopped, ever since then it’s been ‘Hey coach, good to see you, how’s it going?'”

The Colts would go on to win that game 35-34 and ultimately reach the Super Bowl, while the Patriots lost to the Baltimore Ravens during the wild card round of the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images