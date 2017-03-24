Bill Belichick Is On Scouting Trail One Month Out From 2017 NFL Draft

Share this:

Bill Belichick is the New England Patriots’ head coach and general manager. He’s also the team’s primary scout.

Belichick is on the ground doing the dirty work just a little over a month out from the 2017 NFL Draft, attending college pro days, because “no days off.” Belichick was on hand for Ohio State’s pro day Thursday, and he observed Michigan’s scouting showcase Friday.

Bill Belichick also at Michigan's pro day. — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 24, 2017

Both schools have quite a few talented draft prospects.

Here are Ohio State’s top prospects.

CB Marshon Lattimore (Round 1)

FS Malik Hooker (Round 1)

LB Raekwon McMillan (Round 2)

WR Curtis Samuel (Round 2)

CB Gareon Conley (Round 2)

C Pat Elflein (Round 2-3)

WR Noah Brown (Round 4)

And Michigan’s top players.

SS Jabrill Peppers (Round 1)

DE Taco Charlton (Round 1)

CB Jourdain Lewis (Round 2)

DT Chris Wormley (Round 2-3)

TE Jake Butt (Round 3)

WR Amara Darboh (Round 3)

OT Erik Magnuson (Round 4)

OG Graham Glasgow (Round 4)

OG Ben Braden (Round 5)

LB Ben Gedeon (Round 5)

FS Delano Hill (Round 6)

CB Channing Stribling (Round 6)

RB DeVeon Smith (Round 6-7)

CB Jeremy Clark (Round 6-7)

P Kenny Allen (Round 7)

OG Kyle Kalis (Round 7)

SS Dymonte Thomas (Round 7)

DT Matthew Godin (Round 7)

WR Jehu Chesson (Round 7)

The Patriots don’t have a first- or second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, though they could recoup top selections by trading either cornerback Malcolm Butler or quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. A lot can go down before next month’s draft, as deals develop at next week’s NFL Annual Meeting.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images