Watch Bill Belichick Start ‘No Days Off’ Chant To Fans Who Took Day Off

Bill Belichick has no chill and no sense of irony.

The New England Patriots spoke at City Hall Plaza after their Super Bowl LI victory parade through the streets of Boston on Tuesday, when Belichick took the microphone and led an endless “NO DAYS OFF!” chant to thousands of people who took a day off from work or school to attend said parade.

Belichick actually mentioned Monday that the Patriots are five weeks behind the rest of the NFL because they advanced so far into the playoffs by winning Super Bowl LI. So, it’s entirely possible, and even likely, Belichick will go back to Gillette Stadium after the parade and get back to work on free agency and the draft.

