Carlos Dunlap Questions Bengals’ Front Office After Rex Burkhead Joins Patriots

If you’re scratching your head about the Cincinnati Bengals’ offseason moves, you’re not alone.

The Bengals certainly have lost more than they’ve added in free agency. Offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler signed with other clubs, as did linebacker Karlos Dansby, defensive end Margus Hunt and defensive tackle Domata Peko.

Cincinnati also watched running back free agent running back Rex Burkhead sign with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, and apparently that move sent Carlos Dunlap over the edge. Shortly after the Burkhead news broke, the Bengals defensive end posted a not-so-subtle tweet.

I don't see the plan but guess that's not my role to either. — Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) March 14, 2017

Allow us to translate this tweet for you: “Dear Bengals front office: What the heck are you doing?”

It’s a fair question for a team coming off its first losing season since 2010. After losing in the Wild Card Round five years in a row, Cincinnati regressed back into mediocrity in 2016, and while the club has freed up some cap space by letting several players walk, it’s unclear what team owner Mike Brown plans to do with the extra cash. (Their only free agent addition to date is offensive tackle Andre Smith.)

It appears Bengals fans are on Dunlap’s side, too.

Welcome to our Groundhog Day. RT @Carlos_Dunlap I don't see the plan but guess that's not my role to either. — 34inXXIII (@34inXXIII) March 14, 2017

@Carlos_Dunlap I've been a fan almost 40 years. You'll never get use to it trust me. We support the players but no respect 4 management — Donald Black (@therealwon) March 14, 2017

@Carlos_Dunlap they have no plan… get used to it. Mike Brown cares about filling the stands, not winning a Super Bowl. — Nick Howell (@Nick_Howell2) March 14, 2017

Some things never change.

