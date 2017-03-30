Cavaliers Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Cavaliers have retaken first place in the Eastern Conference after the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

The Cavs, however, must beat a Chicago Bulls team chasing a playoff spot to remain in first. Cleveland visits Chicago on Thursday night for the latest chapter in this rivalry.

Here’s how to watch Cavs vs. Bulls online.

When: Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images