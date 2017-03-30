Cavaliers Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers have retaken first place in the Eastern Conference after the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.
The Cavs, however, must beat a Chicago Bulls team chasing a playoff spot to remain in first. Cleveland visits Chicago on Thursday night for the latest chapter in this rivalry.
Here’s how to watch Cavs vs. Bulls online.
When: Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: TNT
Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images
