Cavaliers Vs . Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Two of the top five teams in the NBA will meet at the Toyota Center in Houston on Sunday night when the Rockets host the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Rockets, to the surprise of many, currently own the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Cavs still sit stop the Eastern Conference with a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

Here’s how to watch Cavaliers-Rockets online.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

