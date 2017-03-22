Celtics Clinch Playoff Spot For Third Straight Season After Bulls, Pistons Lose

Share this:

The Boston Celtics are going back to the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive season and ninth time in the last 10 campaigns.

The C’s clinched an Eastern Conference playoff berth as a result of the Toronto Raptors beating the Chicago Bulls in overtime and the Brooklyn Nets beating the Detroit Pistons on a buzzer-beater Tuesday night.

Boston defeated the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on Monday night to increase their lead over the Wiz to 2.5 games for the No. 2 seed in the East. The Celtics are two games behind the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

The C’s also have a chance to win the NBA draft lottery despite making the playoffs. They have the right to swap 2017 first-round picks with the Brooklyn Nets, who have been at the bottom of the league standings for nearly the entire season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images