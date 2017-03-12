Celtics Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

TD Garden likely will be a welcome sight for the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Celtics return home Sunday afternoon to face the Chicago Bulls after an up-and-down West Coast road trip. Boston earned a signature win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night but otherwise struggled out West, dropping three of its five games to slip to third place in the Eastern Conference behind the Washington Wizards.

The C’s will look to make up ground Sunday against a reeling Bulls team that’s lost four games in a row.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Bulls online.

When: Sunday, March 12, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images