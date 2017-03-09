NBA

Celtics Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

by on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 7:00PM
The Boston Celtics have lost two games in a row to begin a west coast road trip, and their job doesn’t get any easier Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors have the NBA’s best record, but the Celtics were one of two teams to beat them in Golden State last season, so Boston should be confident entering this game.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Warriors online.

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

