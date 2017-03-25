Celtics Wrap: C’s Top Suns 130-120 Despite Devin Booker’s 70-Point Night

Share this:

The Phoenix Suns are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, but they have a budding star in Devin Booker.

The 20-year-old guard dropped a remarkable 70 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Boston Celtics notched a 130-120 victory Friday night at TD Garden. With his historic night, Booker became one of just six players to score 70 or more points in a game in NBA history.

Isaiah Thomas led the C’s with 34 points and was one of five Boston players in double figures. Al Horford (15 points, 10 rebounds), Jae Crowder (15 points, 10 rebounds), Gerald Green (15 points) and Kelly Olynyk (13 points) all had strong offensive nights for the Celtics.

With the win, Boston improves to 47-26, while Phoenix drops to 22-51.

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

PG: Isaiah Thomas

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jae Crowder

PF: Amir Johnson

C: Al Horford

SUNS STRUGGLE

The Suns are one of the worst teams in the NBA and that manifested itself early on Friday night. Phoenix’s offense was abysmal to start the game, as it didn’t hit its first shot from the floor until the 7:17 mark in the first quarter. However, the Suns would go on an 11-4 run to close the frame to somewhat narrow the gap, as Boston led 29-16 after the opening 12 minutes. Thomas and Brown led the C’s with seven points apiece, while Booker led all scorers with 10.

CELTICS SURGE

The Suns were riding a little bit of momentum heading into the second quarter, but the Celtics would squash any chances of the game being close with a dominant frame. Boston’s second-quarter surge gave it a commanding 66-43 lead heading into the break. The C’s received a major lift off the bench from Green, who was the game’s leading scorer after two quarters with 15 points. The veteran forward was red-hot from 3-point land, going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. Kelly Olynyk was also solid off the bench for Boston, posting a nine-point, four-rebound first-half performance.

BOOKER’S BUCKETS

Boston was never really in jeopardy of giving up the lead in the second half, as the Suns would only come within 10 points of the Celtics. The game probably would have been an absolute blowout had it not been for Booker, who had a historic night at TD Garden. The second-year guard converted on 21 of his 40 shots from the floor, and sunk 24 of his 26 attempts from the free-throw line.

Boston was able to sit their starters for much of the fourth quarter, but Booker’s red-hot shooting forced the C’s to put them into action as the lead narrowed late in the final quarter. With Boston’s victory all but secured, even the Celtics faithful cheered on Booker as he put on one of the most impressive shooting nights in league history.

So while the C’s earned an important home victory as the regular season winds down, Booker was undoubtedly the story Friday night.

You can relive Booker’s incredible night in the video below.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Green, for four!

UP NEXT

The Celtics continue their homestand with a Sunday evening matchup against the Miami Heat. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET.

