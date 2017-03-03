Charles Barkley Believes Warriors Have ‘Zero Chance’ Without Kevin Durant

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors suffered a blow on Tuesday, as superstar Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury.

The team announced that Durant suffered an MCL sprain, as well as a tibial bone bruise and they’re hopeful he will return for the first round of the playoffs.

The Warriors are still in a good spot, as they’re currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. However, one NBA analyst believes that if Durant is unavailable for the postseason, Golden State can kiss its championship hopes goodbye.

Speaking on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday, Charles Barkley made the bold claim that the Warriors have no chance of winning the NBA title if Durant is sidelined.

“Without Kevin Durant, they’ve got zero chance at winning the championship,” Barkley said. “Actually, with the additions the Cleveland Cavaliers have made, they probably are the leader in the clubhouse. But without Kevin Durant, they’ve got no chance at winning the championship. Zero.”

In fact, Barkley believes that a Durant-less Warriors team wouldn’t even make it to the NBA Finals.

“If they don’t have Kevin Durant, I don’t even think they get out of the West,” Barkley said. “That’s just my personal opinion.”

While Durant is certainly an important part of Golden State’s championship aspirations, Barkley’s claims feel a bit exaggerated. The Warriors have been a part of the past two NBA finals, both of which without Durant on the roster.

Durant’s presence in the Warriors’ lineup is undeniable, but their roster outside of KD still is very formidable.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images