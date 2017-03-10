Check Out A Brand-New Episode Of ‘Charlie Moore Outdoors’ Sunday After Red Sox Coverage

Share this:

It’s bitterly cold in New England, and there’s snow in the forecast, which makes it a perfect time to sit back and unwind with the Boston Red Sox and a brand-new episode of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” on Sunday.

Immediately following the Red Sox’s spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies, keep it on NESN for a new episode of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” where Charlie — also in Florida — is up to his usual hijinks.

Charlie and a Facebook fishing buddy have a rough experience, and Charlie also does some small pond fishing in Florida where he cooks up Corvina fish for the first time. He and the crew also go to the Showcase of Citrus and also go on a swamp tour.

Check it out Sunday following Red Sox coverage on NESN.