Conor McGregor Has Punishment For Epic UFC 202 Press Conference Changed

Conor McGregor’s penalty for his involvement in that epic pre-UFC 202 press conference with Nate Diaz just got a bit lighter.

McGregor’s original punishment — a $150,000 fine and 50 hours of community service — has been decreased to a $25,000 fine and 25 hours of community service after “The Notorious” came to a settlement with the Nevada State Athletic Commission, according to FOX Sports’ Damon Martin.

“I can honestly tell you that I’ve walked out of this commission room during my tenure many times and said, ‘that was exactly the right medicine, we did exactly what we should have done’ and there’s a few times where I’ve walked out and said I think we went a little too far,” NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell said Wednesday, via FOXSports.com.

“Even though I was a participant in it, some self-reflection at times is not bad. So this all kind of came together three or four months later, so there was some time to think about it, and I did disagree with the $150,000. I thought it was too heavy, even though I voted for it as it got kind of bifurcated because it wasn’t really $150,000 — it was $75,000 cash and it was $75,000 of some way of accounting for a public service announcement, which nobody was really clear on. I think $25,000 is a fair number for what was done.”

And, since everything involving McGregor seems to come back to Floyd Mayweather Jr. these days, “The Notorious” now can re-apply for a Nevada boxing licence.

Diaz, meanwhile, originally was fined $50,000 and given 50 hours of community service, but Marnell added, via FOXSports.com, that he also could get a new hearing.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images