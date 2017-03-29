Dan Quinn Spoke To Steve Kerr, Terry Francona After Falcons’ Super Bowl LI Loss

Share this:

To say the Atlanta Falcons suffered a heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LI would be putting it mildly.

The New England Patriots overcame a 25-point, second-half deficit en route to a miraculous 34-28 overtime victory.

The Falcons looked well on their way to victory when they held a 28-3 lead with just over two minutes to go in the third quarter. But Tom Brady’s and the Patriots’ heroics squandered Atlanta’s hopes of hoisting its first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

A loss of that fashion is tough to get past. In fact, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn admitted he “would never” get over his team’s record-breaking collapse. But in hopes of coping with the defeat, Quinn sought out advice from other coaches who suffered similar heartbreak.

#Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he has talked with Steve Kerr and Terry Francona about deal with difficult losses to end the season. — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) March 29, 2017

Both Steve Kerr and Terry Francona were a part of teams that suffered monumental collapses. Kerr’s Golden State Warriors squandered a 3-1 NBA Finals series lead last season, as the Cleveland Cavaliers mounted a historic comeback en route to their first championship in franchise history.

Francona’s Cleveland Indians also were a part of history, but not on the side they were hoping for. They blew a 3-1 series lead in the 2017 World Series and watched the Chicago Cubs win their first title in 108 years.

While Quinn, Kerr and Francona are part of a rather unfortunate club, at least they can find solace in knowing they’re not alone.

