Dana White Has Bad News About That Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Mega-Fight

Let’s (once again) pump the breaks on that Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. mega-fight.

It appeared as though we were closer than ever to a bout between the two superstars after Mayweather announced he would come out of retirement to fight The Notorious, but UFC president Dana White dished out a dose of reality to TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

According to TMZ Sports, White said the fight is “nowhere near being done,” and he also shot down the rumors of a potential June 10 date for the bout.

“There is no target date whatsoever,” White told TMZ Sports.

At least we’re having a pretty entertaining war of words in the meantime.

