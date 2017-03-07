Demaryius Thomas Jokingly Calls Out Patriots QB: ‘F— Tom Brady’

Share this:

Tom Brady already is in Demaryius Thomas’ head.

The 2016 NFL season ended about a month ago and the 2017 campaign still is roughly six months away, but Thomas evidently is thinking about Brady, as TMZ Sports obtained footage of the Denver Broncos wide receiver name-dropping the New England Patriots quarterback over the weekend while partying at a bar in Georgia.

“(F—) Tom Brady!,” Thomas yelled alongside a fellow patron, before clarifying, “But he’s great.”

Warning: the video below contains language that is NSFW.

Patriots fans shouldn’t get up in arms, though. Thomas looks like he was just having fun, and the other guy in the video even told TMZ Sports the Pro Bowl receiver was just joking and meant no ill will toward Brady.

In fact, according to TMZ Sports, Thomas bought drinks for fellow customers and was super nice amid his hard partying.

Maybe next year Thomas will have a Super Bowl to celebrate … But then again, maybe not, especially if Brady has anything to say about it.

