Despite Scandals, Over 90 Percent Of Millennials Won’t Delete Uber

Uber’s recent controversies probably have given its public relations department a massive headache, but the actual financial impact of these scandals apparently isn’t as bad as you might think.

A recent survey from LendEDU found that the overwhelming majority of millennials don’t plan to stop using the ride-hailing service as a result of its calamities. The organization said 93 percent of respondents answered “no” when asked if they will delete Uber.

Data from the survey reveals trends based on respondents’ genders, as well as their political ideologies.

Women reportedly are 2.11-times as likely to stop using Uber than males are, likely due to allegations of sexual discrimination at Uber, and the company’s lack of female leadership. LendEDU also found users who identify as liberal are 3.34-times more likely to delete it than conservatives, though only 60 percent of respondents disclosed their political view.

It’s worth noting, LendEDU conducted the survey from March 3 to March 25, during which time several stories broke that reflect negatively on Uber. The 1,531 participants represent roughly 0.4 percent of Uber’s monthly active users, meaning if LendEDU’s results are reflective of the entire user base, nearly 2.8 million millennials could delete the app.

