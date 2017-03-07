Dining Playbook: Where to Eat Around the T.D. Garden

Share this:

Tweet







There’s only a few more weeks in the Celtics and Bruins regular seasons, so if you haven’t had the chance to get to a game yet, now is the time! With the T.D. Garden being located right between the North and the West Ends, there are many places to catch a bite.

Read on for the five locations Dining Playbook suggests to grab some grub before, during, or after a Celtics or Bruins game.

#boston #cityscape #city #massachusetts #photooftheday #sightseeing #citylife A post shared by Mr. T (@hobbypilot) on Aug 3, 2016 at 9:51pm PDT

America’s Number One Sports Bar: The Fours

Rated the top sports bar in America by Sports Illustrated, The Fours has televisions, memorabilia, and good food for all. Grab one of their sandwiches named after Boston legends, like the Ray Bourque with sliced corn beef, or the Ted Williams, made with fresh, fried scrod. The atmosphere of the Fours captures the excitement of Boston sports, and it’s a perfect spot to watch a game.

The Fours: 166 Canal St, Boston, MA 02114

Birthday Brunch 💯💯🎉🙏🏽💪🏾 A post shared by C King (@yaroyalhighness) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:45am PST

West End Johnnie’s

West End Johnnie’s is one of the most popular bars to go to before an event at the Garden. We recommend starting with the Chipotle fries, made with truffle oil, feta, spinach and chipotle garlic aioli. These fries definitely have a kick to them! And don’t forget about their live reggae music brunch on Sundays. West End Johnnie’s is one of the most popular brunch destinations in the city of Boston, so get there early!

West End Johnnie’s: 138 Portland St, Boston, MA 02114

Boston Beer Works

Since 1992, Boston Beer Works has been serving the city delicious craft beer and a fun time. With pool tables located on the second floor, you can drink your beer, eat your nachos, and get in some pool time before, during, or after a Bruins or Celtics game. Hanging out for a bit? We say get a sampler pack with four different beer tastings.

Boston Beer Works: 112 Canal St, Boston, MA 02114

Back in New England and easing into the work week. A post shared by Maggie Steciuk (@msteciuk) on Oct 3, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT



Ward 8

Ward 8 is a great place to come before, or during a game, but they also have a really great late night menu for your post game pleasure. While located on the edge of the North End, you won’t find any Italian food here. We say, order the late night oysters or the maple chili duck wings. Thirsty? Definitely try one of their craft cocktails.

Ward 8: 90 N Washington St, Boston, MA 02114