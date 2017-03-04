Duke Vs. North Carolina Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

Share this:

One of the greatest rivalries in all of sports will take center stage Saturday night.

The No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels only have lost six games this season, but one of those came against the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils. And now Duke has a chance to sweep its season series with UNC on Saturday at Dean Smith Center.

You don’t want to miss this one.

Here’s how to watch Duke vs. UNC online.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mark Dolejs/USA TODAY Sports Images