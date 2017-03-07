Dustin Pedroia Bought Ping-Pong Table For Red Sox Clubhouse, And It’s A Hit

Share this:

Major League Baseball spring training doesn’t necessarily feature the most thrilling storylines, but the Boston Red Sox apparently have their own way of spicing things up.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia bought a ping-pong table for the clubhouse at JetBlue Park, MassLive.com’s Jen McCaffrey reported Tuesday, and it’s already a popular fixture since arriving Monday in Fort Myers, Fla.

Half of the Red Sox are on a three-day road trip to Florida’s eastern coast, but McCaffrey reported that pitchers Joe Kelly and Drew Pomeranz already were in the middle of a rousing game when the media entered the JetBlue Park clubhouse at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s the ping-pong table in all its glory.

Welcome to the family. Who will be #KingPong. Stay tuned….. pic.twitter.com/hG03DscPcs — Boston Sox Equipment (@TMacBrighton) March 6, 2017

Pedroia grew up playing ping-pong, and it seems his teammates share his love for it. Pitchers Carson Smith and Kyle Martin and catchers Dan Butler and Christian Vazquez also partook in the festivities Tuesday, and the punishment for losing was getting a ping-pong ball shot at their bare backs, per McCaffrey.

Spring training is known for producing a number of bizarre injuries, though, so the Red Sox probably should make sure there are no ping-pong-related mishaps before the regular season begins.