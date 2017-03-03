Eagles Beat Colts In Coin Toss That Has 2017 NFL Draft Ramifications

Share this:

Tweet







The Philadelphia Eagles already have a win under their belt for 2017, whereas the Indianapolis Colts’ 2016 misfortunes have carried over into the new year.

The Eagles won a coin toss with the Colts on Friday to claim the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Indianapolis will pick 15th by way of losing the toss.

The Colts finished the 2016 season with an 8-8 record. The Eagles finished 7-9, but they own the Minnesota Vikings’ 2017 first-round pick as a result of last offseason’s Sam Bradford trade. The Vikings finished 8-8, and Minnesota and Indianapolis had identical strength-of-schedule ratings (.492), which is why a coin toss was necessary to determine which team will pick 14th and which team will pick 15th.

There’s a chance Friday’s coin toss won’t affect the draft all that much, as it’s a matter of one spot, but you never know. Perhaps the Eagles and Colts will have eyes for the same player after the 13th overall selection, at which point Indianapolis will rue the day the coin didn’t fall its way.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images