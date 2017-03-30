Georgia Tech Vs. TCU Live Stream: Watch NIT Championship Online

Share this:

Most of the current attention in college basketball is on the Final Four participants — Gonzaga, Oregon, North Carolina and South Carolina — but they aren’t the only teams playing for a championship in the upcoming days.

The NIT champion will be decided Thursday night at Madison Square Garden when the sixth-seeded Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets face the No. 4 seed TCU Horned Frogs. The Yellow Jackets have beaten Indiana, Belmont, Ole Miss and CSU Bakersfield on their way to the final, while the Horned Frogs have topped Fresno State, Iowa, Richmond and Central Florida.

Here’s how you can watch the NIT championship game online.

When: Thursday, March 30, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images