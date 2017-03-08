Gonzaga Vs. Saint Mary’s Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Online

The fourth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs can cement their case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win over the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the West Coast Conference championship game Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs enter their 20th consecutive WCC championship game with a 31-1 record and are led by WCC Player of the Year Nigel Williams-Goss.
Saint Mary’s is coming off a 31-point victory over a BYU team that dealt Gonzaga its only loss of the season less than two weeks ago.
Here’s how you can watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s.
When: Tuesday, March 7, at 9 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images
