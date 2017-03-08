Gonzaga Vs. Saint Mary’s Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Online

Share this:

The fourth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs can cement their case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win over the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the West Coast Conference championship game Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs enter their 20th consecutive WCC championship game with a 31-1 record and are led by WCC Player of the Year Nigel Williams-Goss.

Saint Mary’s is coming off a 31-point victory over a BYU team that dealt Gonzaga its only loss of the season less than two weeks ago.

Here’s how you can watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s.

When: Tuesday, March 7, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images