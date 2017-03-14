Here Are The Biggest Surprises Of 2017 NFL Free Agency So Far

Share this:

Tweet







NFL free agency is the gift that keeps on giving.

Almost a week into the start of the new league year, there’s still plenty of wheeling and dealing going on and a lot of developments that are hard to believe.

The Sports Daily took a step back Tuesday and looked at the big picture, realizing that much of what’s happened over the last few days could shape the 2017 season. A few things stood out as truly surprising, which speaks to the unpredictability of the NFL offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Shroyer/USA TODAY Sports Images